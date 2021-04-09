Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ubisoft Entertainment and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40 ANSYS 1 3 4 0 2.38

ANSYS has a consensus price target of $329.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.18%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A ANSYS 24.88% 12.09% 8.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.77 billion 5.58 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -801.50 ANSYS $1.52 billion 20.82 $451.30 million $5.51 65.74

ANSYS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment. Ubisoft Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ANSYS beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching, as well as develops photonic design and simulation tools. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

