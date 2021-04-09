Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HESAY opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $118.88.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

