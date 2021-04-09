Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

