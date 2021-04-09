Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Hold

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

ATXI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

