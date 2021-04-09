Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 825.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

