UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.58. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 260,713 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.