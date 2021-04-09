Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.57.

TMTNF stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

