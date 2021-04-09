Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its cruise operations have been halted due to the pandemic. It is also likely to result in delay in ship deliveries. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company is unable to predict the entire fleet’s return to normal operations. It anticipates average monthly cash burn in first-quarter fiscal 2021 to be nearly $600 million. The company stated that cumulative advanced bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical range. Moreover, bookings for first half of 2022 are ahead of 2019. Also, it remains optimistic on its innovations featuring PlayOcean and OceanView. Addition of new ship, to its global fleet of Princess Cruises to drive growth.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.68.

CCL opened at $28.56 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

