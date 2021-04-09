Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

HLI opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

