Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

RBLX stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

