BMO Capital Markets Raises Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to $12.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

