Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.79

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.79 and traded as high as C$55.22. Fortis shares last traded at C$54.92, with a volume of 1,415,062 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.79.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9382575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 74.52%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

