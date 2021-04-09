MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price target raised by Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Shares of MDVL opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.20.
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.