MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price target raised by Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of MDVL opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $792,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $36,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

