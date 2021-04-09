Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.