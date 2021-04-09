Head to Head Comparison: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) versus Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 17.14% 8.40% 0.75% People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dime Community Bancshares and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 People’s United Financial 0 8 1 0 2.11

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 45.21%. People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential downside of 18.20%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 4.21 $36.19 million $1.08 29.57 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.30 $520.40 million $1.39 12.86

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Dime Community Bancshares on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

