Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Boosted by Cormark

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$32.87 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.57 and a 12-month high of C$37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.95 million and a P/E ratio of -120.40.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

