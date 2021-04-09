Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 103,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 159,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

