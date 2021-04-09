Head to Head Analysis: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 2 0 2.17 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential downside of 32.24%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 7.01 $19.50 million $1.52 10.32 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

