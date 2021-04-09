Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

NYSE:VLO opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,428.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

