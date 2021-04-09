O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 290,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

