Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.93.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.83 on Monday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

