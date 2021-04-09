Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $45.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGN. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.05 on Monday. Silgan has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Silgan by 1,203.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 113,123 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silgan by 63.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 23.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

