Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$10.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.30. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$591.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

