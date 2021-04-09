Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.70 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.95 million and a PE ratio of -139.02.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

