Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.70 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.95 million and a PE ratio of -139.02.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

