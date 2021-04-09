First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$35.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

TSE FM opened at C$28.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.71. The stock has a market cap of C$19.37 billion and a PE ratio of -107.85. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

