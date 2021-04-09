IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.43.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBG stock opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.79 million and a PE ratio of 22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. IBI Group has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.22.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.