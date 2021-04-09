Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €104.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

HEN3 opened at €98.34 ($115.69) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.23.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

