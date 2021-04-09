FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aisin Seiki in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin Seiki’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aisin Seiki has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.29.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

