Spark Networks SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 283,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,077 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

