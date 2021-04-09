Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in BioNTech by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioNTech by 328.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.