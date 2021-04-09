Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uni-Select Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

UNS opened at C$12.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.36. The firm has a market cap of C$531.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

