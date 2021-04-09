Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $774.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

