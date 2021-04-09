Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

CMPGY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

