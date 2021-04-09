Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$207.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

