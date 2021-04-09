Brokers Set Expectations for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

