Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Hold

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of FCFS opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

