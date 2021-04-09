Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

