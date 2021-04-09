Reviewing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.95 million 4.61 $40.24 million $0.78 20.53 Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Eastern Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 18.99% 4.67% 0.65% Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Eastern Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 29, 2020, the company operated through a network of 37 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans. Its personal banking products and services also include debit and credit cards; mortgage and personal loans; personal and cash reserve lines of credit; auto and student loans; retirement planning products and services; and online learning services in the areas of finance. The company's business banking products and services also include preferred term loans, small business administration loans, lines of credit, cash reserves, cash management, merchant services, escrow express service, correspondent and government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts services, products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare, and business telephone banking. In addition, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary and retirement products and services; and treasury management, electronic banking, interest rate protection, and foreign exchange products and services. Further, the company acts as an independent insurance agent and offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance products to individual and commercial clients. It operates through 89 banking offices located in eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was formerly known as Eastern Bank Corporation. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

