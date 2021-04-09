Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FedNat Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for FedNat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.