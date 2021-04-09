Financial Comparison: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBM Global has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Limbach and DBM Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $553.33 million 0.21 -$1.77 million $0.27 41.41 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBM Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limbach.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Limbach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 1.11% 12.58% 2.27% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Limbach and DBM Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Limbach beats DBM Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades. It operates through Construction and Service segments. The Construction segment manages large construction or renovation projects that involve primarily HVAC, plumbing, or electrical services. The Service segment offers maintenance or service on HVAC, plumbing, or electrical systems. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About DBM Global

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.