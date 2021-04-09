Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. Advantest has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

