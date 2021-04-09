Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to “Buy”

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. Research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

