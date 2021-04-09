Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.89% from the stock’s previous close.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of EBS opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $84,588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,995,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after buying an additional 388,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

