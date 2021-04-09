Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $295.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of SAIA opened at $234.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $243.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

