MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $44.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

