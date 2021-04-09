Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DENSO Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENSO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.96. DENSO has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.