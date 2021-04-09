FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted by Analyst

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

