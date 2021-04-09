Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. Paychex has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.