Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GVDBF. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF stock opened at $3,927.04 on Friday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,291.04 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,846.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,051.29.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

