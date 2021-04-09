Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $128.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.37.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.